Hyderabad, Jan 22: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who is also known as ‘Power Star’ on Tollywood film industry, on Monday launched his ‘Praja yatra’ after worshipping at a temple at Kondagattu
Hyderabad: The Railway authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have doubled platform ticket at some major railway stations for a week to regulate huge rush of passengers during Sankranti festival
Hyderabad (Telangana), December 30: With an aim to make Hyderabad beggar free, the Telangana Prisons Department has announced a reward of Rs. 500 to anyone who spots beggars in the
New Delhi,September 19: The Telangana’s free saree drive turns a battle field for woman on monday, a group of woman were pulling and fighting each other by the hair. fighting
Kansas/United States, September 15: An Indian Doctor was stabbed to death in the Kansas state of the United States. According to official sources from police, one of his patients who
Hyderabad/ Telangana, September 13: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has instructed educational institutions in the state to teach Telugu as a ‘compulsory subject’ to students from Std. I to
Hyderabad/ Telangana, September 12: Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao, on Monday, instructed officials to give top priority to drinking water by utilising river waters with Minimum Draw Down
Hyderabad/Telangana, September 11: Yet another another outrageous incident took place at a school in Hyderabad. A 11-year-old girl was compelled to stand inside the boy’s toilet as a punishment for
Luxettipet/Telangana, September 9: Another incident reported, Two girls students attempted suicide in Social Welfare Resident School in Luxettipet town, Following a tiff with seniors on Saturday. The students Shirisha and Sai
Hyderabad/Telangana, August 21: Three Kashmiri students were detained for assertedly disrespecting the National Anthem as they did not stand up for it when it was played in a cinema hall
Hyderabad,August11:An internal police inquiry has confirmed the claims of eight men of villages around Sircilla town that they were tortured in illegal custody for four days, between July 5 and
HYDERABAD,August7: Soon, vanity vans will come zooming at your apartment and gated communities with fully-trained women offering beauty services at affordable prices. Telangana government has decided to give vanity vans
HYDERABAD,August5: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today unearthed assets worth Rs 1.85 crore allegedly belonging to an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. On credible
Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh, August 4: Rapalle Kali Vishwanath, an 11-year-old boy died today in Telangana due to severe burns after trying to replicate a reality show fire stunt. The deceased was
Hyderabad (Telangana), Aug 3: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has termed the Congress Party as ‘Number one villain of Telangana State’. He also alleged that Congress has been obstructing
HYDERABAD,August2: Out for a party last evening, the inebriated son of a ruling party leader in Telangana ended the day with a fistfight and knife attack. Manish Goud, the son of
HYDERABAD,July31: A Class 10 student in Telangana who had taken a photo of a teacher sleeping in class and sent it to the education department was tied up to a
NEW DELHI,July25: Venkaiah Naidu, likely to be the country’s next vice-president, has today refuted allegations of corruption in a deal involving his son’s car dealership and the government of Telangana. The Congress
HYDERABAD,July13: A former aerospace engineer of NASA was arrested today along with a businessman by the Telangana excise authorities for their alleged involvement in a high-end narcotics racket busted here
Hyderabad,June28: Sindhuja Reddy, a woman cricketer from Telangana, has find a place in the American team, which recently earned recognition from the sport’s governing body International Cricket Council. Sindhuja would be