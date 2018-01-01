2017: It was a year of turmoil for the hyper-competitive Indian telecom sector as the balance-sheets of many major players kept bleeding, prompting the government to form a panel to
Hong Kong,Sept28:Hong Kong-based mobile technology company Chilli International Holding (HK) Ltd on Tuesday launched a new feature phone in India. Called the K118, the phone is touted as the world’s
New Delhi,April26: Twitter Sewa has found another staunch supporter in the ministry of communication and information technology headed by Manoj Sinha, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi.
Beijing, Oct 18 : China resolved 77,000 cases related to telecom and Internet fraud from January to September this year and punished 43,000 people. The number of suspects punished was
New Delhi,Sept15: In the biggest consolidation deal in India’s telecom sector, Reliance Communications and Aircel on Wednesday announced the merger of their wireless operations to create a combined entity with
BEIJING, Sept. 8 : Chinese police have brought 129 telecom fraud suspects back fromArmenia, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced on Wednesday. The suspects include 51 from the Chinese
New Delhi ,August 27:Setting at rest reports that the spectrum auction might be pushed by a few days to coincide with the period considered auspicious by Hindus, as requested by
California July 25:On 25th of July 2016, the Verizon had made a public announcement about its intent to acquire Yahoo for 4.8 billion USD. Yahoo is also set to announce
Mumbai, July 22: Attractive deals for consumers in India’s 4G data telecom space are expected to continue, ahead of the commercial launch of Reliance Jio, ranging from better handsets at lower