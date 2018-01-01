Washington, Feb 22 : NASA’s Fermi gamma-ray space telescope has found a signal at the centre of the neighbouring Andromeda galaxy that could be coming from dark matter, an unknown
WASHINGTON,Nov3: Nasa has successfully completed building its largest space telescope, which will be 100 times more powerful than the Hubble probe and may find the first galaxies that formed in
NEW DELHI,OCt20: A mega Indian telescope bank near Pune received the last signal sent from an ambitious European Space Agency mission to put a lander on the planet Mars. Scientists
Chennai,Oct15:The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking at the possibility of putting a telescope on moon in order to enhance its scientific observation capacity. Chairman of the organisation, A.
New Delhi,Sept29: NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope has captured a beautiful image of galaxy cluster Abell 2744, also called Pandora’s Cluster, allowing astonomers to study the distant universe. As per NASA,
New Delhi,Sept12: The Hubble Space Telescope (HST) has captured yet another stunning view of stormy scenes of a maelstrom of glowing gas and dark dust within one of the Milky
Guizhou July 4The world’s largest telescope built in China, having a reflector of the size of 30 football fields, is poised for a trial-run as installation work has been completed