Washington DC/USA, Dec 8: A survey has revealed that in the United States, Telugu is the most widely spoken language at home after Haitian among people whose first language is not English. The United States Census Bureau, in its five-year estimates (2012-2016),
Hyderabad/ Telangana, September 13: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has instructed educational institutions in the state to teach Telugu as a ‘compulsory subject’ to students from Std. I to
London, Nov 17 : BBC World Service will begin broadcasting in 11 additional languages including Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu and Punjabi. It said the move was aimed at bringing its “independent
Hyderabad, Nov 12: A video of Telugu actress Shraavya Reddy recently went viral where she lost her cool, when during a Facebook live session, a fan asked her about her
Hyderabad,Oct25:Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon(GVM),is always on the lookout for good films that have potential for remake. Apparently, the Minnale director has bagged the Tamil remake rights of the recent Telugu
Hyderabad,Oct25:Taapse Pannu, who has signed a Telugu film last year ‘INS Ghazi’ after a long time, has been mum about her follow-up project. The latest we hear to this end
Hyderabad,Oct15:Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has all reasons to celebrate after receiving super success in the form of Pulimurugan. Being the first ever big budget movie in Malluwood, Pulimurugan broke all the
Hyderabad: Gunasekhar-directed Telugu historical flick ‘Rudramadevi’ gets the Film Federation of India(FFI) nod for Oscar race. Rudramadevi was a ruler of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan Plateau and one of the
Chennai, June 25 Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays a pivotal role in upcoming Telugu drama “Manamantha”, has dubbed in his own voice for the first time in the language. In