Nine killed, over 43 injured as tanker rams into tempo in Karnataka
Yadgir, Feb. 21 : At least nine people were killed and 43 others suffered serious injuries following a deadly collision between a tempo and a cement tanker today in Karnataka’s
Yadgir, Feb. 21 : At least nine people were killed and 43 others suffered serious injuries following a deadly collision between a tempo and a cement tanker today in Karnataka’s
Sambal , Jan.18: At least 12 children were injured after a truck rammed into a tempo in Sambal district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The injured have been admitted to