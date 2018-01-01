Melbourne , Jan 21: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Tímea Babos marched into the mixed doubles pre-quarter finals of the Australian Open with a straight sets
London, Jan 5 : Former world number one and American tennis star Serena Williams has pulled out of the first major of the season, Australian Open, beginning January 15. The
Telangana/Hyderabad, September 16: N Bose Kiran an Inspector in Telangana police bagged two bronze medals in the World Police and Fire Games 2017 in Tennis held at Los Angeles. According to
New York/ US, September 5: In a major jolt to India’s campaign at the ongoing US Open, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski crashed out of the tournament
New Delhi, Dec 31 : Indian badminton this year saw P.V. Sindhu coming out of the shadow of her illustrious Hyderabadi city rival Saina Nehwal, who was blighted by multiple injuries
Paris,Dec29: Former world No 1 Ana Ivanovic on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis, admitting that the physical toll of the circuit had proved too much. The 29-year-old Serbian held
Madrid, Dec 2 : Spanish authorities have arrested 34 people, including seven tennis players, for allegedly fixing tennis matches to obtain favorable gambling outcomes, the local police have said. Maria Jimenez,
Islamabad, Dec 1 : Pakistan will host its first Davis Cup tie in 13 years against Iran in February, the country’s tennis federation has said. “The International Tennis Federation has considered
Singapore, Oct 29: Women’s tennis has entered a new era no longer dominated by Serena Williams, 18-time Grand Slam winner Chris Evert said Saturday. “I don’t think nobody will dominate
Moscow, Oct 5: The absence of Maria Sharapova at major tournaments has a negative impact on the world of tennis, Russian Olympic Champion Elena Vesnina has said. The Swiss-based Court of
Lausanne,Oct5:Tennis star Maria Sharapova’s doping ban has been shortened by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). She was initially banned for two years after testing positive for the banned medication
Johannesburg, September 21: World number two Serena Williams, who has been hit by injuries in recent times, has revealed she is now focusing on attaining full fitness before she even
New York, September 8: Activities like playing video games or tennis may help enhance your memory, a study has found. Attention-grabbing experiences release memory-enhancing chemicals in brain, helping to store memories that
New York, September 7: World number one Novak Djokovic stormed into the semi-finals of the US Open for the 10th consecutive time after France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became his third opponent
Sydney, August 30: Australian controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios has announced that he will call curtains on his career if he wins the US Open, the fourth major of the
Paris, Aug 22: Serena Williams held onto the number one spot in the WTA world rankings on Monday, after Angelique Kerber slipped to defeat against Karolina Pliskova in the
Rio de Janeiro, August 5: Tennis star Leander Paes took to social media to hit back at the reports of him arriving late for the Rio Olympics without informing the
Rio de Janeiro, Aug 5 : With three established though squabbling players of the professional tennis circuit in its ranks, India hopes to bag at least a medal in this discipline
Rio De Janeiro, August 3: Tennis world number two Andy Murray has said he is fit for the Rio Olympic Games following several high profile withdrawals three days ahead of the
London, July 14: A 20-year-old Sikh man was kicked out of an overnight queue to watch the Wimbledon tennis championships as he apparently made other people around him “uncomfortable”. “Post-Brexit