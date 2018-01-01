New Delhi, June10:BJP chief Amit Shah has created a controversy by using the term ‘chatur bania’ for Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. On Friday, while addressing a gathering in
Kolkata,May20:A setback to Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to list and hear his petition seeking recall of its order convicting and sentencing
Managua,Nov58:Nicaragua’s leftist President Daniel Ortega has won a third straight term, with his colourful wife Rosario Murillo as vice president, results have shown, but the opposition and the US condemned
Seoul,Oct24: South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Monday proposed amending the constitution to allow presidents to serve multiple terms or to establish a parliamentary system, saying the single-term presidency has served