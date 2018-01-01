terrorattacks

Lahore, July. 3: Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin, who has been branded as a ‘global terrorist’ by the United States, admitted in a TV interview to having carried out terror
Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin admits to having carried out terror attacks in India
Shashi Tharoor to Narendra Modi on Terror Attacks; ‘Talk less, act more’
New Delhi, Nov 30: Asserting that the escalations along the border are rising especially after the Nagrota terror attack where seven soldiers lost their lives, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has
Pakistan army arrests 7 militants involved in terror attacks
Islamabad, Sep 27: The Pakistan Army today said it had arrested a gang of seven militants, including women, involved in carrying out terror attacks on a Christian colony and a
83% Indians want military might to beat terror attacks
New Delhi, Sep 20: An overwhelming 83 per cent Indians believe using military might is the best way to respond to Pakistan-sponsored terror. In the Rediff.com poll (see alongside), we
Recent terror attacks leads French government to consider a ban on foreign financing of mosques in the country
Paris, July 29: Following recent terror attacks, the French government is considering a ban on foreign financing of mosques in the country, the media reported on Friday. According to Le Monde,