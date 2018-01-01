New Delhi, Feb 10: BJP MP Maheish Girri today dubbed Mughal ruler Aurangzeb a “terrorist” and hailed his brother Dara Shikoh as a scholar, who espoused “syncretic values”, and pitched
New Delhi, Jan 22: A software engineer-turned-bomb-maker, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, India’s most wanted terrorist accused in 2008 Gujarat serial blasts which killed 56 people, has been arrested, confirms Delhi police.
New Delhi, Jan 10 : The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation on Wednesday, apprehended a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist at the
New Delhi, August 10: On Wednesday, the Indian agencies have arrested the suspected Al Qaeda- linked terrorist from New Delhi. Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali, a suspected Al- Qaeda in Indian
DUBAI ,June19:A “terrorist” bomb attack in a Shiite village in Bahrain has killed a policeman and wounded two others, the interior ministry in the Sunni-ruled Gulf kingdom said on Monday.
New Delhi, June 1: Expressing delight over the death of two terrorists in the Sopore encounter earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said no terrorist
New Delhi, May 16: A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist who was earlier arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was on Tuesday sent to 12-day police custody. He had tried sneaking into
New Delhi, May 2: A day after Pakistani troops killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Poonch district, the defence experts
Kuala Lumpur, March 16: Indian Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik, the founder of Peace TV channel, who is under the eye of the investigation agencies over alleged terror-related activities, has denied
Hyderabad, March 8: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Wednesday said India has been dealing with terror attacks for long and is capable of tackling incidents like the
New Delhi, Feb 21: It is better to forget the family for a person who killed innocent people, said the Supreme Court. The court has confirmed so, while hearing the
New Delhi, Dec. 31 : Defence expert Major General (Retired) P.K. Sehgal on Friday said that China’s decision to again block a proposal to list Masood Azhar as a designated
Lokchao (Manipur) Dec. 15 : At least two police personnel were killed and four others injured in Manipur ambush. The ambush was laid by terrorists in Manipur’s Lokchao. The police
New York, Nov 22: A man in the US allegedly hurled verbal abuses at a Muslim cab driver calling him a “terrorist” and telling him that he will “get deported”
Srinagar, Nov 05: One terrorist was killed and one army jawan injured in an ongoing encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, an army official said. Sources said at least
PAMPORE,Oct12: It has been more than 48 hours since a group of terrorists entered a government building in Pampore, around 15 km from Srinagar in Kashmir. A standoff with security
New Delhi, September 29: India said on Thursday it carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the LoC inflicting heavy casualties, triggering a sharp warning from Pakistan Prime
Srinagar, September 24: BSF captures Pakistan terrorist. Interrogation reveals link with lashkar-e taiba. This is the fifth terrorist captured after Ajmal Kasab. He is found to be an LEt fund
TelAviv,Sept24:A Palestinian teenager on Friday attempted to stab Israelis outside the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba before he was shot by Israeli security forces, the army said. No Israelis
UNITED NATIONS,Sept15: In a veiled reference to Pakistan, India said perpetrators of violence in Afghanistan must not be allowed safe havens in its neighbourhood, as it slammed UNSC’s sanctions regime