Islamabad, Jan.22: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has suspended the death penalty on three hardcore terrorists. A military court had sentenced the terrorists to death, reports the Express Tribune. The Supreme Court
Washington DC/United States, January 11: The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider travelling to Pakistan citing terrorism in the country as the reason. The U.S. State Department has
Lahore/Pakistan, November 28: The Mumbai attack mastermind and co-founder of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Hafiz Saeed, was freed by Pakistan during last week. He was on a house arrest Since January 2017. Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD)
Srinagar/ Jammu and Kashmir, September 22: J&K police arrested two terrorists for murdering a head constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and wounding a jawan. Both were booked from Banihal area
Geneva/Switzerland, September 21: Political activists and human rights defenders have blamed Pakistan for crushing voices of dissent and harbouring terrorists. At a side-event titled “Freedom of Expression” at the 36th
New Delhi, August 26: The ongoing encounter with fidayan terrorists in Pulwama was discussed during the high-level meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, where it was said that
New Delhi, August 21: The period preceding Kargil Vijay Diwas (Day) on 26 July, till after Independence Day in Kashmir Valley, has been marked by the elimination of over 120
Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), Aug 3: At least two Army personnel were killed and one suffered injury in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.
Gurez/Jammu and Kashmir, July 27: The Armed forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid and killed three terrorists in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is underway and further
New Delhi, July 25: Hailing the detention of seven separatist leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in relation to the terror funding case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on
Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir), July 14: A terrorist was arrested in the Sambal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday. The terrorist, identified as Shahbaz Mir, was arrested
Manila,July7:Police from a region in the majority-Christian Philippines are considering issuing mandatory identification cards to thousands of Muslims living there – a proposal Human Rights Watch condemned as “collective punishment”. Authorities in
Pulwama(Jammu and Kashmir), July 4: The body of a third terrorist has recovered in Bamnoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, amid the ongoing counter-terror operation. Earlier, two militants
Kulgam/Jammu and Kashmir, June 16: A cordon and search operation was started at Arwani village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday after security forces received intelligence inputs about
Karachi /Pakistan, June 15: Two “high-profile militants” of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LJ) have escaped from Karachi’s central prison. The prison was claimed to be safeguarded heavily after multiple operations to
Udhampur/Jammu and Kashmir, May 27: The Indian Army has confirmed killing 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists in last 24 hours. It said that relentless operations by security forces have
New Delhi [India], May. 22 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday hailed the Indian troops for successfully foiling the infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control
New Delhi, May 10: The Centre on Wednesday assured justice for the murder of Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Shopian district.
Kulgam/Jammu and Kashmir, March 29: Terrorists opened fire outside the residence of a senior police officer in Khudwani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. The incident took place yesterday. There have been
Srinagar, March 16: A Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa has posted a video on his social media account urging protestors in Jammu Kashmir to turn to stone pelting on the