Waitrose along with TESCO drops tax against tampons
London,August9:The supermarket will apply the discount to all items, both named and in-store brands, and it will be in place by the end of the week. The “tax” is actually
London,August9:The supermarket will apply the discount to all items, both named and in-store brands, and it will be in place by the end of the week. The “tax” is actually
London, Jan 9:Two women in the UK who were dressed in just their pyjamas and dressing gowns while shopping at a multinational grocery store have said they faced “racist and