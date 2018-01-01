Paris, Jan 18:Airbus, one of the largest manufacturers of civil aircrafts in the world, will start testing a small flying car prototype by the end of this year. The announcement
NewDelhi,Dec14:Apart from the shorter-range Prithvi and Dhanush missiles, the SFC has inducted the Agni-I, Agni-II and Agni-III missiles. While these missiles are mainly geared towards Pakistan, the Agni-IV and Agni-V
SEOUL,Oct7: An increase in activity at North Korea’s nuclear test site could signal preparations for a new test or collection of data from its last one, a US-based monitoring group
California,Oct1:California will allow companies more leeway in testing self-driving cars on public roads while restricting how the nascent technology is advertised under revised draft regulations released on Friday. In one
NewDelhi,Sept26:The Chevrolet Spark GT (sold as the Beat in India) which is manufactured in Talegaon, Maharashtra, has failed the Latin NCAP (the New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and
Pyongyang,Sept20:North Korea on Tuesday launched a successful ground test of a new high-powered rocket engine, according to state media, indicating the country is closer to acquiring long-range capabilities. North Korean
TOKYO,Sept9: North Korea appears to have conducted its fifth nuclear test, analysts say, after a 5.0 magnitude artificial earthquake was detected near its nuclear test site Friday morning. The test