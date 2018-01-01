Washington,July31:The US military has successfully tested the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system over the Pacific Ocean, the country’s Missile Defense Agency (MDA) chief said in a statement. “The
New York , Dec. 22 : Russia has reportedly tested an anti-satellite weapon, according to U.S. sources with knowledge of the test. According to the source, the U.S. tracked the
SINGAPORE,Oct18:A self-driving car being tested on Singapore public roads collided with a lorry on Tuesday, the city-state’s transport regulator said, adding that no one was hurt. “The test vehicle was
Rio de Janeiro, August 7: Over 200 Russian athletes have been tested for doping at the Olympics here, the head of the Russian Olympic delegation, Igor Kazikov said on Saturday. “Doping