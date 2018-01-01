Bengaluru,Nov12:ISRO has been testing its moon lander at its Challakere facility in Karnataka. Tests are being carried out on an artificially created moon surface, complete with craters and uneven terrain.
ISRO begins Chandrayaan-2 tests at Karnataka facility
Zika tests for all pregnant women in Thailand
Bangkok,Oct3:Thailand is considering testing all pregnant women for Zika, the health ministry said on Monday, following confirmation last week of its first known cases of microcephaly, a birth defect marked
Chikungunya on the rise in Delhi, 890 blood test samples return positive for disease at AIIMS
New Delhi, September 8: Chikungunya is refusing to let go of its grip on Delhi with patients swamping the hospitals including All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) which itself has tested nearly 890 blood test
Congress President Sonia Gandhi shifted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further tests
New Delhi, August 3: Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday shifted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and is likely to undergo further tests for her fever and high