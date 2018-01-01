BANGKOK, Dec 27: Devotees of a Buddhist abbot suspected of money laundering barricaded entrances to their temple on Tuesday as more than 700 police assembled outside, preparing to raid the
Bangkok,Oct1:Two children died and three are missing after more than 50 students fell off a collapsed suspension bridge in northern Laos on their way to school, state-run media reported on
Bangkok,Sept29:What is the best way to draw attention to an unrepaired road in your neighbourhood? Write a letter to the authorities? Complain on social media? Or protest by sitting in
Bangkok August 19: Police identified a Thai man on Friday as a suspect in their investigation into attacks that killed four people and wounded dozens in a wave of bombings
Bangkok August 12: At least four people have been killed in eight bomb blasts that have hit across Thailand in the past 24 hours, in the resort town of Hua Hin
LAMPANG, Thailand July 1:An Asian elephant who lost her leg in a landmine accident along the border between Myanmar and Thailand has received a new prosthetic leg. Mosha was only