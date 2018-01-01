New Delhi, January 08: Thai men are marching towards a clinic for a cosmetic treatment and the authorities there warns people about the treatment that the treatment could lead to
New Delhi, August 31: A 26 year old trans woman was crowned as the first Miss Transqueen India. Nitasha Biswas, a 26-year old trans woman hails from Kolkata and is
BANGKOK/KHON KAEN,August25: A Thai Supreme Court judge said he suspected Yingluck Shinawatra, the prime minister ousted by a coup in 2014, had fled or gone into hiding after she failed to
Bangkok,August10:A grandmother in Thailand has proven that learning is a life-long endeavor by earning her first university degree at the tender age of 91. Kimlan Jinakul wanted to attend university as a
BANGKOK ,July20: A former Buddhist monk wanted on charges including child molestation and fraud is back in Thailand after being extradited from the United States, where he fled in 2013.
BANGKOK ,July11: Gunmen shot dead eight people, including at least one child, in a house in Thailand after holding them hostage, police said on Tuesday, a rare incident in a country where
Bangkok, June19:The heart-stopping moment a stunt went horribly wrong during a crocodile show in Thailand has been caught on camera. A video posted on YouTube on June 16, shows a
Bangkok, Feb 16: Soldiers and police surrounded a scandal-hit Buddhist temple on Bangkok’s outskirts today in a bid to arrest the sect’s spiritual leader after Thailand’s junta chief invoked special
Bangkok, Jan 11:Kumkum Bhagya actress Leena Jumani, popularly known by her screen name Tanu, is having the time of her life with her crew in Thailand. The lovely lady even
Bangkok, Jan 7 At least 14 people were killed and one reported missing while thousands have been affected by heavy floods in Thailand, officials said on Saturday. After days of
BANGKOK ,Jan 2 :A French tourist who tried to have her picture taken with a crocodile in Thailand was injured when the reptile snapped at her when she got too
Bangkok: At least 400 victims of the 2004 tsunami that killed 226,000 people remain unidentified in Thailand 12 years on, police said on Monday. The 9.15 magnitude December 26 earthquake
BANGKOK, Dec 19 : A rainbow-headed snake and a dragon-like lizard are among 163 new species that scientists recently discovered in the Greater Mekong region, conservation group WWF said today,
Bangkok, Nov 30: Thailand’s Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn has already “informally” accepted to ascend to the Thai throne as King Rama X, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan on Wednesday.
Taipei,Nov29:Thailand’s cabinet has submitted the name of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn to the nation’s rubber-stamp parliament, paving the way for his endorsement as king several weeks after his father’s death.
Bangkok,Nov14:Celebrations for Thailand’s Loy Krathong “floating basket” festival were muted on Monday as the country mourns late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The festival is usually a time when millions of Thais
Bangkok, Oct 27 : Thai firms are set to export insects for human consumption to the European Union (EU), authorities said on Thursday. Thailand, among the world’s largest consumers of insects,
BANGKOK,Oct17: On an ordinary Saturday night, the Soi Cowboy red-light district in Bangkok is ablaze with neon lights as skimpily clad women in go-go boots chat up tourists and twirl
Bangkok, Oct 14: For the first morning in 70 years, Thailand woke up without its King. As dawn broke, the streets were awash with grief as the reality of the Thursday
Bangkok, Oct 13: Reports spreading that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, palace announcement will come this evening. Nothing confirmed yet. The statement from the palace follows one on Sunday saying