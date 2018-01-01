DMK hit out the ruling party; Says AIADMK mocking every authority
Chennai, April 19: With the political fiasco in Tamil Nadu getting murkier by the day, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday hit out at the ruling All India Dravida
Chennai, April 18: M Thambidurai, Lok Sabha deputy speaker and senior leader in the VK Sasikala-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction, boarded a late-night flight on Monday
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, March 23: After the Election Commission granted ‘hat’ symbol to V.K. Sasikala group, senior leader M. Thambidurai on Thursday said they will remain with their attempts to stake
Chennai, January 2: AIADMK Propaganda Secretary and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambi Durai on Monday urged party General Secretary V K Sasikala to charge of the state