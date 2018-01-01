Mumbai,July25:The Khar police on Monday evening arrested a carpenter in connection with a theft at actor Karisma Kapoor’s Pali Hill residence earlier this month. The accused, identified as Imtiyaz Ansari,
Khar police arrested a carpenter in connection with a theft at actor Karisma Kapoor’s Pali Hill residence
Rajasthan Police arrest 31 people involved in the theft of nearly 50 million litres of crude oil from a Cairn India plant in Barmer district
Jaipur,July24:The Rajasthan Police have arrested 31 people involved in the theft of nearly 50 million litres of crude oil worth Rs 49 crore from a Cairn India plant in Barmer
Author P K Mishra exposes the “blatant theft of the credit for discovery of the Indus Valley Civilization” by John Marshall from Rakhal Das Banerji
KOLKATA,June12: In a new book, ‘Rakhal Das Banerji: The Forgotten Archaeologist’, author P K Mishra has explored the “blatant theft of the credit for discovery of the Indus Valley Civilization”.
Gun and Rs45lakh recovered in Bangalore ATM van Rs 1.37crore theft
Bengaluru,Nov24:A day after the driver of a van carrying cash to an ATM ran away with Rs 1.37 crore in new currency in Bengaluru, Rs 45 lakh have been recovered.
Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s son-in-law arrested and in 2 day police custody for theft
NEW DELHI,Nov15: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s son-in-law was on Tuesday sent to two-day police custody by a city court in a case of theft and misappropriating his wife’s