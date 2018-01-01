New theory challenges Einstein’s lens effect of gravity
New Delhi, Dec 13: Gravity of galaxies bends space, such that the light traveling through this space is bent, as through a lens. Background galaxies that are situated far behind
New Delhi, Dec 13: Gravity of galaxies bends space, such that the light traveling through this space is bent, as through a lens. Background galaxies that are situated far behind
PUNE,Dec2: Ten years ago at an international conference in Melbourne, renowned Indian theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, threw a challenge to the international