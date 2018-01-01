ThomasIssac

Kozhikode, Dec 30 : With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicating that there is going to be a shortage of currency notes, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac on Friday said
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 : For the second consecutive day on Friday, people, including pensioners, stood in queues since early morning across Kerala as many treasuries in the state were running
Thiruvananthapuram August 18: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore ($1.5 billion) for state-run and aided schools for the five year term of the Communist Party of
