NewYork,June27:Time Warner’s news division CNN has accepted the resignations of three journalists after the publication of a Russia-related article that was later retracted, a CNN spokesperson said on Monday. The
Doha, June5:Three Gulf Arab states and Egypt severed their ties with Qatar on Monday in a dispute over Doha’s support for Islamist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, which they
New Delhi, March24:Toyota’s luxury arm Lexus has finally graced the Indian shores with the brand making its official entry into the country. With respect to the products, the automaker is
CHICAGO, Feb6: Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban are hoping to make it through a
Hyderabad, Feb6:Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya has said the Government will set up three 100-bed hospitals in Ramagundam, Warangal and Goshamahal in the city if
Bijnor , Jan. 30 : At least three people were killed after a car collided with a state transport bus in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accident
Anantnag, Jan 16:The Army on Monday morning said three militants, holed up inside a house in Awoora village, Anantnag, have been killed. “Three AK 47 rifles were also recovered,” said
Thane, Dec 19 : Three persons were killed today and three others injured all of them seriously when a car in which they were travelling met with an accident on
New Delhi , Dec.17 : Aspire, India’s largest Ivy league education firm providing embedded educational programs for schools, colleges and universities to enhance employability and life skills in partnership with
Cairo, Nov 19 :The Cairo International Film Festival will screen three films from India, including one in the official competition for the Golden Pyramid, the top prize of the biggest
Srinagar,Oct25:Three school buildings were set ablaze by unknown persons in Kashmir over the past 24 hours, setting alarm bells ringing among authorities who have decided to step up security around
Mumbai, Oct 20: A day after the pilot of a private airline reported seeing a drone near the city airport, three persons were today arrested for flying the drone. Rahul