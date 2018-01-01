#Three
Three killed in Bijnor road accident

Bijnor , Jan. 30 : At least three people were killed after a car collided with a state transport bus in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accident

Three militants killed in Anantanag

Anantnag, Jan 16:The Army on Monday morning said three militants, holed up inside a house in Awoora village, Anantnag, have been killed. “Three AK 47 rifles were also recovered,” said

Three school buildings set ablaze in Kashmir

Srinagar,Oct25:Three school buildings were set ablaze by unknown persons in Kashmir over the past 24 hours, setting alarm bells ringing among authorities who have decided to step up security around