Dispur, Nov 16: A cash van attacked by unidentified people in Pengeri near Digboi in Tinsukia district here. 1 Person killed and 2 injured in the incident. Person killed in
Guwahati, Nov 1 : Two people were killed and four others injured on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a colony in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said. The blaze
Tinsukia,Sept24:One person was arrested and the police are on the look-out for two more following a complaint lodged by a young woman that she was allegedly raped in the Bangalore-Tinsukia
Guwahati August 17:Two teenagers have been picked up by the police for allegedly planting bombs in four areas of Assam’s Tinsukia district which was rocked by serial explosions on Independence
Tinsukia August 15:A series of five bomb explosions by suspected ULFA-Independent militants rocked upper Assam’s Charaido and Tinsukia districts this morning as the state celebrated the country’s 70th Independence Day. There