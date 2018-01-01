Good room service and housekeeping : About 96% Indian travellers tip at hotel
Mumbai, Oct 17 : Around 96 per cent Indian travellers give tips at a hotel, more so because of the room service and good housekeeping, a recent survey has found. “About
Mumbai, Oct 17 : Around 96 per cent Indian travellers give tips at a hotel, more so because of the room service and good housekeeping, a recent survey has found. “About
New Delhi,August 31: In the current day and age, everyone is constantly busy juggling their personal life with their professional life, and have something or the other at the back