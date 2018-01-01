TisHazaricourt

Tis Hazari Court to hear Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s bail plea today
New Delhi/Chennai, June 9: After TTV Dinakaran has got bail over the Election Commission Bribery case, now it is the turn of the middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Tis Hazari Court
New Delhi/Chennai, June 9: After TTV Dinakaran has got bail over the Election Commission Bribery case, now it is the turn of the middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Tis Hazari Court
New Delhi/Chennai, May 22: The Tis Hazari Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the bail plea of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar with regard to the alleged bribery in