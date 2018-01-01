#TMC
Cooch Behar: TMC workers attack BJP leaders
Cooch Behar: TMC workers attack BJP leaders

Cooch Behar/West Bengal, May 13: Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly attacked two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday here. The TMC workers proceeded to vandalised the BJP workers’ car

Calcutta HC directs CBI to continue probe in Narada case against TMC leader
TMC in Narada sting video: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe

Kolkata, March 17: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, to investigate the allegations and charges against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including ministers and

In Manipur 4 sitting TMC MLAs join Congress

Imphal, Sep 19: All four MLAs of the Trinamool Congress, including the party`s state President Thounaojam Shyamkumar have joined the ruling Congress in Manipur. The reception ceremony and the extended

Page 1 of 21 2