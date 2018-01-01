Washington D.C./ USA, August 24: According to a new research, a study examining the effects of nicotine reduction among more vulnerable smokers supports the FDA’s (Food and Drug Administration) recent
Washington, Jul 4: A new genetic road map of tobacco has been used to successfully identify and clone two mutated genes associated with how efficiently the plants used nitrogen –
New Delhi, May 31: If you think smokeless tobacco or sheesha is not harmful to your health, think again. According to statistics, about six million people in India die every year
NewDelhi,Sept21:Four months after the Supreme Court directive mandating a 85% pictorial warning on packets of tobacco products, the state health department has asked police and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)
Shimla, August 26: Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur on Friday introduced a bill in the assembly to dissuade youngsters from tobacco use and smoking, making provisions for registration of
New Delhi ,August 26:All tobacco products, liquor bottles and outlets selling these products will soon have to carry a health warning that giving or selling intoxicants to a child is a