UP, Jan 20: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pitching for open defecation-free nation, Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur is reeling under lack of toilets. The local women said that they are
Ernakulam,May23:The nine tribal colonies which reside in the forested Kuttampuzha Range in Kerala’s Ernakulam district lead rather remote lives. Difficulty in navigation as well as the abundant wildlife in this
Ahmedabad, May23:With a dream of making the world’s cheapest house and turning the fate of the slums in India in an eco-friendly way, an innovator and social entrepreneur from Gujarat,
Malappuram, Jan 6 :On December 27, Malappuram District Collector Amit Meena transferred Rs 5 each digitally to accounts of 27 persons in Nedumkayam, and declared it India’s ‘first cashless tribal
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has funded the development of an odour-blocking perfume that smells like poop as part of an ambitious effort to develop stink-free toilets and improve poor sanitation
NewDelhi,Nov18:As the unfathomable speed of expansion happens in cities, India has the greatest number of urban-dwellers in the world without safe, private toilets and practising open defecation though the government
Buxar, Bihar,Oct4: Girl students from class 10 in Bihar have come up with a unique protest idea to ensure their parents build toilets for them at home and they are
Bhopal, Sep 10 :Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to build toilets exclusively for eunuchs here under the Swachh Bharat Mission. “To start with we are going to build a
Thiruvanathapuram ,August 26:Kerala will be declared as open defecation-free state on its formation day on November 1 with the CPI(M)-led LDF government planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to
Bangalore August 8Arnav Srinivasan, 37, works in one of Thomson Reuters’ Bengaluru offices. He was born as Kalyani, a female, but identifies as a man. It was a big deal
Aurangabad, July 27: The Swachh Bharat Mission , a pet project of the Modi government lacked impact evaluation and was turning out to be a mere toilet counting exercise feels
Sasaram(BIHAR), July 18: A woman has mortgaged her ‘mangalsutra’ to construct a toilet in her house at Barahkhanna village in Bihar’s Sasaram following which the district administration made her the
Patna, July 8 : A newly-wed woman in a village in Bihar has declared she is “divorcing” her husband for not getting a toilet constructed at their house, and making her
Patna July 5Despite freshly-constructed functioning toilets in their homes, a group of old men in a village in Daniyawan block, about 30 km southeast of Patna city, continued to go