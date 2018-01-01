TOKYO, Aug 10: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 hit the Tokyo area today but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said. The quake was centred
Tokyo,Nov24:Residents of the Japanese capital were taken by surprise, as the temperatures around this time of the year usually range from 10C to 17C. It is the first time fallen
Beijing , September 29: China on Thursday warned Japan against “playing with fire” in the contested waters of the South China Sea, after Tokyo announced it may patrol alongside the US in the region. China also sent fighter planes for
Tokyo,Sept28:A number of passengers were taken ill in the metro station in Tokyo from a suspected gas attack, local media stated on Wednesday. Several people at the Takadanobaba metro station
Tokyo,Sept23:A strong earthquake has struck off Japan’s east coast but caused no apparent damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency said an undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 hit Friday
Tokyo,Japan,Sept20:A strong typhoon made landfall on southwestern Japan on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain that caused floods, forcing flight cancellations and prompting local authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than
Tokyo,Sept7An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 shook buildings in Tokyo on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Tokyo,August30: A strong typhoon was on course Tuesday for a direct hit on northeastern Japan, with authorities warning of heavy rain and high waves along the Pacific coast. Typhoon Lionrock
Tokyo ,August 30:It’s still four years away, but Tokyo is already dominating its upcoming Olympic Games.The host country may make all of its future Olympic medals out of gold, silver and
Tokyo, Aug 24: The Olympic flag arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday as Japan’s capital gears up to host the 2020 Games, with officials promising smooth sailing after Rio’s sometimes shaky 2016
Tokyo August 22Typhoon Mindulle lashed Tokyo on Monday, dumping heavy rain across the capital and prompting fears of flooding. NHK television showed storm water coursing down usually placid rivers in
Tokyo July 26:Nineteen people were stabbed to death at a care home for disabled , when a knife-wielding 26 year old man,Satoshi Uematsu, apparently aggrieved at having been fired from
Tokyo, July 18 A Hawaiian Airlines plane was forced to return to make an emergency landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Monday after the pilot noticed a hydraulic fluid indicator
Tokyo, July 5 A plane carrying the bodies of seven Japanese nationals killed during the terror attack at a cafe in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday. The
Washington D.C., June 27: Most of the radioactive fallout, which landed on downtown Tokyo a few days after the Fukushima accident, was concentrated and deposited in non-soluble glass microparticles, as
Tokyo, Japan, June 15: Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe resigned on Wednesday after coming under fire for misuse of tax money, including spending on family trips and artwork, the latest embarrassment