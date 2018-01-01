Toyota to launch a flying car in time for the Tokyo 2020
Tokyo, May16:Toyota has its sights set on a Blade Runner future as the Japanese automaker backs a move to launch a flying car in time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Washington DC, Feb. 2: Organizers of Tokyo 2020 want their Games to be remembered for being nature-friendly, and keeping that in mind, the medals are going to made from recycled