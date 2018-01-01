No toll tax on all National Highways till Nov 14 midnight
New Delhi, Nov 11: The suspension of toll has been extended till midnight of November 14 for all National Highways. Earlier, the suspension of toll charges was to expire on
New Delhi, Nov 11: The suspension of toll has been extended till midnight of November 14 for all National Highways. Earlier, the suspension of toll charges was to expire on
Gujarat, August 1: Did Gujarat govt take the recent Nano incidentpretty seriously? Jokes apart, CM Anandiben Patel has announced that all private vehicles, small cars and three wheelers will not