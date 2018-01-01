TomUzhunnalil

Yemen, September 12: Unsubstantiated information from certain international sources say that the Abducted Indian Christian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been released from the hands of terrorists. reportedly, the Oman Government
Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted Indian Christian priest released from militant group in Yemen
Indian Christian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil abducted in Aden,all efforts to secure his release on in Yemen
New Delhi, Jul 12: Abducted Indian Christian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was abducted in April 2016 from Aden, is “alive” and the Yemen government has been making all efforts
No information about Father Tom Uzhunnalil : Ministry of External Affairs
New Delhi, July 30: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has admitted that they have not been able to procure any information yet on the whereabouts of Father Tom Uzhunnalil,
Abducted Kerala priest in Yemen safe
Thiruvananthapuram, May 18: A Kerala priest abducted in Yemen is safe and efforts to secure his release has reached its last leg, a government official said on Wednesday. Catholic priest Tom