Earthquake of 6.4 hits 500 km west of the Pacific island of Tonga
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 : An earthquake of 6 point 4 magnitude struck 500 km (310 miles) west of the Pacific island of Tonga today, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said,
