#Tour
32 people killed in tour bus crash in Taipei

TAIPEI, Feb14: At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before

South Africa targets Indian tourists

Durban, May 14 :  South Africa has identified India as a key focus market for boosting tourism and it will shortly launch an aggressive campaign to attract tourists from there. South

River rafting is a perfect Holiday idea for you

Are you planning a vacation? Do you have a  nose for adventure? Does the idea of speeding over icy cold, translucent, swirling waters, navigating rapids, boulders and whirlpools enroute, appeal