Riyadh,May20:US President Donald Trump on Saturday landed in Saudi Arabia, beginning his first international tour which is scheduled to include stops in Israel, the Vatican City, Belgium and Italy. Trump
TAIPEI, Feb14: At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before
Los Angeles, Dec 13 Singer Mariah Carey had to get permission to go out and feared she would be “haunting the house dead” during her marriage to music executive Tommy
Seoul,Oct14:A South Korean tour bus carrying a group of retirees crashed and caught fire on a highway near the southeastern city of Ulsan, killing 10, police said today – adding
Vancouver,Sept26:The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have flown by seaplane to Vancouver on the latest leg of an eight-day Canada tour. They made the 30-minute journey from Victoria in a
Thiruvananthapuram, August 29: A leading online review platform mytourreview.com has selected Kerala as the place to visit in 2016-17. The website will now promote Kerala among global tour operators and travellers.
New Delhi, August 24: A top-end variant of Bajaj Pulsar VS400 with ABS has been clicked at close proximity ahead of its launch next month. The new flagship Pulsar will
Durban, May 14 : South Africa has identified India as a key focus market for boosting tourism and it will shortly launch an aggressive campaign to attract tourists from there. South
Since the dawn of civilization, man has aspired to soar like a bird in the vast, azure sky, unfurl his wings and fly off wherever his fancy takes him. This
Are you planning a vacation? Do you have a nose for adventure? Does the idea of speeding over icy cold, translucent, swirling waters, navigating rapids, boulders and whirlpools enroute, appeal
Jammu, April 22: Over 130 students from Mumbai schools are on an adventure tour of the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, interacting with war veterans and even trying their hand