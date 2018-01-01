New Delhi, Dec 28: The Indian tourism industry witnessed a growth of 15.6 % in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in the year 2017 according to a report by Ministry of Tourism.
Jakarta, May4:A 50-year-old tourist from Singapore has bee injured after he was attacked by a Komodo dragon at an Indonesian national park. The 50-year-old man was filming a group of
BANGKOK ,Jan 2 :A French tourist who tried to have her picture taken with a crocodile in Thailand was injured when the reptile snapped at her when she got too
Auckland,Nov26:There were multiple fatalities in a boating accident in New Zealand today, police said, but they were unable to immediately confirm the death toll. “A number of people have died
Varanasi, Nov 26 : A 70-year-old Sri Lankan tourist died reportedly due to heart attack here today, police said. Soma Veersinghe was part of a group of tourists from Sri
Burma,Oct7:In numerous countries around the world, unplugging a speaker blasting religious music would be considered a harmless — though potentially offensive — act. In Burma, where insulting a religion is a
Denpasar (Indonesia): A German woman was killed and 14 other foreigners injured today when a blast erupted in the engine of a tourist boat that had just departed the Indonesian island
Senegal,Sept10:Lake Retba, a striking pink lake in the northwest of Senegal, is famous for its high salinity and the pink algae flourishing in its waters. The popular tourist destination has
Beijing,Sept8:A Chinese airline has reportedly warned passengers that “precautions” should be taken when visiting areas in London mainly populated by “Indians, Pakistanis and black people”. Air China included the comments
Bengaluru, July 26: The young IT, BT and tourism minister, Priyank Kharge, already has a vision for Bengaluru: one in which the city becomes a global tourist magnet. And his newly