SRINAGAR,July6: Forty tourists caught in strong winds while enjoying shikhara rides and their stay in houseboats on the famous Dal Lake here were rescued by the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Shimla, Jan 18: Two tourists from Delhi, one of them being a newly married man, who had come to the city to enjoy the snow died today, police said. In
Jaipur, Dec 30 : With New Year around the corner, hotels and sightseeing destinations are reporting a big boom in the desert state of Rajasthan. According to sources, tourist arrivals
Gulmarg , Dec. 13 : Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramula district has received its first spell of snow. The MeT department has recorded 1.4 mm of snowfall, which is
RIO DE JANEIRO ,Dec8:The mayor-elect of Rio de Janeiro is promoting a new idea to bolster tourism in his crime-plagued city: levying a new tax on tourists, then using the
Beijing,Dec1:Tourists in China will soon have the chance to see what life was like on board the Titanic, as an energy company begins work on building an exact replica of
Shimla, Nov 14: Cash-crunch triggered by demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes is not only causing inconvenience to people in the country, but foreign tourists visiting here are
Jakarta,Sept28:Indonesian authorities are searching for several hundred tourists after Mount Barujari on Lombok island spewed a massive column of ash into the atmosphere and have evacuated more than 1,100 others,
Jerusalem,Sept8:A group of eight Chinese tourists in Israel has been handed a 16,500-shekel (£3,280) bill after visiting a restaurant in the hills outside Jerusalem where one might typically expect to
Bunol,Sept1:The world-famous food fight, in which tens of thousands of tourists and locals throw tonnes of tomatoes at each other, has been held in the Valencian town of Buñol in
New Delhi, Aug 29: After controversially suggesting that foreigners visiting India should avoid wearing skirts or going out alone at night, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma clarified today that he was
Do NOT to wear short skirts while roaming around Agra city in the evenings — that’s what Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma’s had to tell female tourists in the list
New Delhi: Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma on Sunday stirred a controversy after he suggested women foreign tourists not to wear skirts. He said women tourists should also refrain from
Kangra August 15Five tourists from Punjab were washed away in a swollen rivulet in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Sunday, police said. However, a sixth one was rescued by the
Macau August 9:Thirty-two tourists from the mainland, including several children, were injured when the tourist bus they were in rolled down a road and ploughed into a Chinese medicine shop
Rio de Janeiro, August 3: The Rio 2016 organising committee has apologised to tourists and athletes who were robbed in the city and advised them to be alert in order to
Chandigarh August 2: The Kasol village in Himachal Pradesh is a favourite destination for Israeli tourists visiting the country, it has emerged. After receiving a mandatory military training, which is
Vienna, July 30: Not only did 32 per cent more Indians visit this picturesque Austrian capital during the first six months of this year, but their growth was also the highest
New Delhi, July 1: he government plans to set up solar wheelchairs, battery-driven carts, and special toilets at 145 cultural landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and Jagannath Temple, to