#trade
China- London freight train departs to improve trade

Beijing,Jan4:China initiated a rail-freight service to Britain as part of President Xi Jinping’s efforts to strengthen trade ties with Europe. The first train departed Yiwu in eastern Zhejiang province on

India Pak Relation
Pak says no change in trade arrangement with India

ISLAMABAD,Dec2: Pakistan has said that trade regime with India remains unchanged despite tensions in the bilateral relationship. Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir made the remarks at the Senate Standing Committee on