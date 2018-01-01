Ivory Coast, June10:Two men have been sentenced to six months in prison in the first case of wildlife trafficking brought in Ivory Coast. An Ivorian government lawyer said the judgement
New Delhi: Demonetisation has brought the trafficking of women and girls for sex work—a Rs20 trillion industry—to a grinding halt, studies and rescue workers said. Rescue workers on the field
Nyapidaw,Dec16:Preferably known as the sin city, Eastern Myanmar’s Mong-La city is the city of sex, drugs and all illegal activities. Highly suppressed under the power of drug lords, this city
Kolkata,Nov23:Eight people have been arrested in West Bengal in connection with a newborn trafficking racket that spanned across states. The state Crime Investigation Department said two private clinics in Baduria,
Bhopal,Sept26:In another shocking incident, a man was booked over the weekend for allegedly exploiting a 10-year-old boy by forcing him into begging. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel said “The
NEW DELHI,Sept8: The capital seems to be fast turning into a major transit hub for human trafficking. Within just a week of the Delhi Police crime branch arresting the biggest
Geneva, Sep 2: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reported on Friday that at least 500,000 children have used the services of traffickers to enter Europe illegally since
New Delhi, July 27: The Delhi Police is likely to arrest retired army Colonel Ajay Ahlawat for his alleged role in trafficking and exploiting foreign women, as part of its probe