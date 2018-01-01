Book now pay later is new IRCTC feature, better called as epaylater. You can book tickets through IRCTC with epaylater and avail yourself few time period to pay the amount
A man nearly died while taking a selfie video with a speeding train in the background in Hyderabad. The man, who police identified as Shiva from Warangal, is seen standing
New Delhi, September 18: The Indian Railways has issued a circular in which the passengers in the reserved coaches can only sleep between 10 pm and 6 am to allow
Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 30: Mumbai’s heavy flooding that disrupted the daily life of Mumbaikars yesterday, also put a break to local greengrocers’ business. While most of the train and flight services
New Delhi, Aug 25: Driven by the persistent growth in flights, trains and bus ticketing, Paytm attained an important share of the online travel market of India within a very
Philadelphia,August22:More than 30 people were injured when a train crashed into another train that was parked at a station in suburban Philadelphia. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the crash
Ranchi,August11:Rain brings respite from scorching heat during long and dry summer, but people are surely not up for monsoon woes. Traffic snarls, water-filled potholes, flooded streets and others that make
London,July31:A tractor driver had a narrow escape when a high-speed train in England missed him and his vehicle just by an few inches on 27 July. In the video, shared
Barcelona,July28:A commuter train crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona’s Francia station, injuring 48 people, five of those seriously, emergency services said on Friday. There were no deaths reported. At
New Delhi,July15:Indian Railways on Friday has launched its first 1,600 HHP solar diesel multiple unit (DEMU) train on Friday. The new rake built at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai
MUMBAI,June5: As miracles go, this one is right up there. For the people standing on platform 7 of Kurla railway station on May 13, a 19-year-old girl coming under a
Dhanbad, April08:At the Dhanbad railway station, she dodged her husband and boarded a train that took her to Raipur in Chattishgarh. Finding her roaming aimlessly at the Raipur station, the
Belagavi, March18: A 17-year-old first-year polytechnic student from Belagavi set herself on fire and jumped to death under a moving train in the heart of city on Friday. The deceased has
Budapest, Jan 18:HUNGARY’s National Infrastructure Development Agency (NIF) has published a call for tenders for contracts to plan and built the Szeged – Hódmezővásárhely tram-train line. The project involves constructing
Ahmedabad, Jan 14:An MOU worth Rs. 77,000 crore was signed between the Government of Gujarat and High Speed Rail corporation (HSRC)at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Mahatma Mandir for the upcoming
New Delhi, Jan. 14: As many as 25 trains were delayed, 6 rescheduled and 8 cancelled due to the intense fog engulfing the national capital. As dense fog continues to
Beijing,Dec21:The opening ceremony of Hong Kong’s South Island Line was held at Ocean Park Stationon Dec. 19. Leung Chun-ying, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special AdministrativeRegion, attended the ceremony
Jaipur,Nov19:Two people were injured on Saturday after nine coaches of the Bhatinda-Jodhpur passenger train derailed in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, railway officials said. “The passenger train derailed near Rajiyasar and
Patna, Nov 7 : Five people were killed on Monday morning after a speeding train ran over a crowd of devotees returning home in Bihar, following Chhath puja. The victims
Vizianagaram ,Oct26:In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old girl lost both her legs after her lover allegedly tried to kill her by pushing her in front of a running train in