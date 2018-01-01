TrainDerailment

Milan/Italy, Jan 25: At least two people died and more than 100 others were injured after a passenger train derailed between Treviglio and Pioltello on the outskirts of the Italian
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 19: The Indian railway has not changed even though the Union Railway Minister has changed. In a difference of a few hours, two trains had derailed in
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 7: The train accidents in Uttar Pradesh are not ending. A major rail accident happened in Sonbhadra today morning. In this train accident, around seven cans of Shaktipunj
Eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed in the wee hours today near Mahoba station in Uttar Pradesh. According to initial reports, around nine passengers of the Delhi-bound train
Lucknow, December 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those sustaining minor injuries in
New Delhi, Dec 7: The derailment of two coaches of Capital Express Train has left two people dead and six injured. The train, scheduled from Bihar’s Rajendra Nagar to Guwahati
Kanpur, Nov 21: The death toll in the Indore-Patna Express derailment in Kanpur rural area has mounted to 142, as rescue workers wrapped up their operation this morning after efforts