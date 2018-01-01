Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 17 : The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved a scheme to provide a pension of Rs 1,500 to transgenders above 18 years of age in the
Kochi/Kerala, October 25: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday had issued a directive allowing transgenders write Kerala Public Service Commission examinations by considering them under the female category. Kerala HC issued
Islamabad/Pakistan, August 26: In a census carried out previously in Pakistan, it was disclosed that around 10,418 transgenders are living in the country. It means that the transgenders are just
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,July20: A section of people who have been forced to the corners in households owing to their circumstances are set to be provided independent homes under the Kerala government’s LIFE (livelihood inclusion
Kochi,May13:Kochi metro is an under-construction metro system that will cater to the needs of Kochi, Kerala. The first phase of the metro will cover a 13.4 kilometre distance Kochi metro
New York, September 1: Transgender youths who are transitioning from female to male tend to commit suicide more than those transitioning from male to female, a new research has found. According
New Delhi, Aug 16: The Delhi High Court today asked the government to explain what problem it has in changing the names of two transgenders from male to female in
July 27 : Giving a new way out to the transgender community, Union Cabinet passed Transgender Persons Bill, 2016 which is for the protection of their rights. As per the
New Delhi July 21:The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, which allows provisions for stringent punishment, including imprisonment up to two years, for crime
Mangaluru, Jul 14: A first of its kind website offering round the clock support to transgenders and providing a forum for them to share experiences was launched on Wednesday. The website
New Delhi, Jul 8 : Turns out, Google has been misleading those trying to keep up with all the gender identities. On googling “how many genders are there,” a top
New Delhi, July 1 : They are ostracised, humiliated and sneered at, and yet India’s transgender community continues to battle for their rights amid all opposition. Fida, a member of India’s
