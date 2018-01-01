travelapps

New Delhi, August 22: The new entrant in the bus booking industry MobiKwik today announced its industry first initiatives to capture the lead position in the industry by end of
Mobile wallet Mobikwik announces partial payment for ticket reservation and cash pick up for bus ticket booking
Ixigo reports 60 percent surge in flight bookings and 45 percent increase in travel searches thanks to upcoming long weekend
New Delhi, August 13: With the much-awaited month of August finally here, people have been packing their bags and are getting ready to enjoy the holidays. The occasions of Independence
Train travelers cheer up! TravelKhana – the train food delivery service adds more stations to its network
New Delhi, August 10: TravelKhana, the India-wide online marketplace, that caters to travelers in transit has now expanded its network in eastern, western and northern India by marking its presence in 22 new
Ixigo’s train app bags ‘must have’ status among Indian travellers
New Delhi, August 5: Ixigo’s train app bagged the coveted status after it becomes the country’s second most downloaded train information app after IRCTC by exceeding 9 million downloads with