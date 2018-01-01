#Travellers
For short journeys in India Travellers prefer bus

Bengaluru, Oct 8 :  If the duration of a journey is between 5-12 hours, most travellers choose bus transport, says a survey which had participants hailing from cities like Chennai, Hyderabad,

WHO beefs up Zika advice for travelers

The World Health Organization says it is changing its Zika virus advice, telling travelers that anyone who has visited a place experiencing an outbreak should practice safe sex or abstinence