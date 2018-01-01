New Delhi, Aug 03: Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his new age romance and beautiful locales, is all set with his upcoming flick, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal,’ starring Shah
New Delhi,June1:It was a close call for Sunny Leone, as the private plane that she was travelling in almost crashed. However, the actor and her husband Daniel Weber, who was with
Canberra, May 3:Convicted Australian pedophiles will have their passports cancelled and will be banned from travelling overseas under strict new laws designed to stop underage sex tourism. The laws, unveiled
New Delhi, Feb 22: According to the findings of a new study, young Indian travellers are becoming more relaxed in planning trips as is evident from the last minute bookings being
New Delhi, Dec 29 : The year 2016 saw a huge rise in Indians planning travel on the go to showing increased preference to travel domestically, says a study. As the
Kolkata, Nov 5 : Google unveiled the latest features included in its Google Maps app at a promotional event in Kolkata recently. The session highlighted a range of tips to