New Delhi, September 6: Father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhiji, was honoured at Raipur. Gandhi Memorabilia Expo 2017 that was organised at Raipur’s City Mall was an effort to admire
Raipur’s City Mall pays tribute to Father of our Nation
Iran pays tribute to 16 firefighters killed in city’s oldest high-rise collapse rescue
Tehran ,Jan 30:– Tens of thousands of Iranians poured on to the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of 16 firefighters killed when the city’s oldest high-rise collapsed after a
Google Doodle pays tribute to India’s first feminist Savitribai Phule
Mumbai, Jan 3 : Google dedicated a Doodle on Tuesday to mark the 186th birth anniversary of India’s 19th century social reformer Savitribai Jyotirao Phule, considered the first feminist of
Tribute to Paul Walker by his Fast and Furious co-stars on death anniversary
London, Dec 2 : Actor Paul Walkers “Fast and Furious” co-stars, including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Rapper Ludacris and Jordana Brewster have paid tribute to him on his death anniversary.
Actress Kangana pays tribute to the Indian armed forces
Mumbai, August 13: Actress Kangana Ranaut has paid a tribute to the Indian armed forces in a video. The anthem titled “Love your country” released on Friday online. It also focuses