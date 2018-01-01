TripleTalaqBill

New Delhi, Jan 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pitched strongly for the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in the Budget Session of the Parliament, which is about
Aurangabad, Jan 23: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the triple talaq bill is a conspiracy of the central government against Muslims and a move to
New Delhi, Jan 3: A united Opposition, led by the Congress party, took on the Centre over the proposed triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday. A pandemonium
Rampur/UP, Dec 29: On Thursday the Parliament of India witnessed the discussions about ‘triple talaq’ and after long hours of debates the Lok Sabha passed the bill. On the debates,
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, Dec 29: Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi, while welcoming the triple talaq bill, on Friday called for 10 years punishment for the offender. Speaking to
New Delhi, Dec 28: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq was tabled in Lok Sabha on
New Delhi, December 15: In a remarkable development, the Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the Triple Talaq Bill. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held this afternoon. The