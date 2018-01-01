Tripura: Two statues of Vladimir Lenin, have been pulled down using an excavator machine by some people at Belonia district in just Days after the Left Front was voted out
New Delhi, Jan 18: The Chief Election Commission of India, AK Joti on Thursday announced the dates of the election in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in 2018. Speaking at a
New Delhi, Jan 18: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll dates for Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland in the national capital on Thursday. The
New Delhi/Agartala: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) on Monday, pointing out the media reports, said it was “shocking” that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval attended a meeting at
Kathalia (Tripura), Dec 29: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened to send Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to Bangladesh after the state assembly elections if he failed to
Tripura/Agartala, November 21: Another journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik was killed in Tripura on Tuesday. Sudip Datta Bhaumik was allegedly shot dead by a jawan of the second Tripura State Rifles at RK Nagar
Agartala/Tripura, September 21: Internet and data services have been suspended in Agartala on Thursday, following the killing of a journalist, who was covering a clash between two political parties in
Agartala, Aug 16: With Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleging that Doordarshan and the All India Radio refused to broadcast his Independence Day address, state Deputy Assembly Speaker Pabitra Kar
New Delhi, August 16: The Communist Party of India-Marxist today alleged that Doordarshan refused to broadcast Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s speech and said it would fight this ‘undeclared Emergency’.
Agartala,July20: A Tripura tribal party demanding a separate state on Thursday called-off a blockade of the state’s key national highway and the lone railway line, officials said here. The blockade,
Agartala, Jul 5: Upset for being ignored from road communication, villagers yesterday locked Panchayat chief and secretary in a room for four hours at Brahmachhera Panchayat under Teliamura block of
Agartala,June21:Roona Begum, five-year-old baby girl hailing from Tripura, has lost her fight with life just a month before her head surgery. Roona made it to international headlines due to her
Agartala, May 31 : Tripura celebrated World Anti Tobacco Day with serious of awareness programs by different oganisations in the state calling the younger generations – say no to tobacco
Agartala, Apr 8 : Tripura Transport minister Manik Dey today demanded to extend the service of Rajdhani Express up to Agartala and increase more long distance trains from Tripura connecting important
New Delhi, April 05: Near to achieving its target of a “Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India)”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned its concentration on the Left strongholds of Kerala
Agartala, March 24: It’s a big boost for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura and a huge setback to Didi Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). In a major development in
Agartala/Tripura, March 18: At least three men were killed and two others injured when the Border Security Force (BSF) officer opened fire on the some of the natives here today
Agartala, Jan 28: The ruling CPI-M in Tripura on Saturday launched a five-day statewide agitation to protest the demonetisation of high value notes. “The Central government must vacate all restrictions
New Delhi, Jan.21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for joy and prosperity to the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on the occasion of their 45th Statehood Day. “Greetings to
NEW DELH,Jan 3: Tremors were felt across Assam and Northeast India as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Tripura, near the India-Bangladesh border. The epicentre of the quake