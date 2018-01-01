TrivendraSinghRawat

Dehradun/Uttarakhand, October 11: The Uttarakhand government has withdrawn a case against Bhartiya Janta Party legislator Ganesh Joshi, who was booked in 2016 for injuring police horse Shaktiman during a protest. Shaktiman
Dehradun/Uttarakhand, August 18: According to the official sources, 54 Indian Administrative Service Officers have been served show cause notices for not being present n the flag hoisting event on Independence
Dehradun, Apr 20: Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday removed the red beacon from his car after the Union Cabinet decision to remove
Dehradun, Mar. 20: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday declared that the government would soon make it mandatory for ministers to provide details of their assets. “During BJP
Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was on Friday elected as the Legislature Party leader in Uttarakhand, was on Saturday sworn in as the Chief Minister.
Dehradun, March 18: Senior Party leader Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party, will take oath as the next Chief
New Delhi, March 17: Trivendra Singh Rawat, a leader with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, has emerged as the front-runner in the race for the desired chief minister’s post in