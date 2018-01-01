New York, Feb 16: SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted and then quickly deleted three tweets that condemned US President Trumps order on immigration, saying they were accidentally published.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk slams Trump ban, later deletes tweets
Starbucks plans to hire 10,000 refugees around the world after Trump ban
Washington ,Jan 30:American coffee house chain Starbucks has announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees around the world over the next five years. The announcement comes two days after US President
Iranian director Asghar Farhadi says no to attending Oscars after Trump ban
Los angeles, Jan 30:Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose film “The Salesman” is nominated for the foreign-language-film Oscar, has issued a statement saying he will not attend the Oscars even if exceptions
Airbnb offers free housing to people barred from flights to U.S.in wake of Trump ban
Washington D.C. , Jan. 30 : In the wake of U.S President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for at least