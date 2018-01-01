Trumpinauguration

Washington D.C, Jan. 21: Violent protests had erupted a mile from the spot where Donald Trump gave his inaugural address on Friday. “Tear gas is being used at an anti-Trump
Anti-Trump protesters breaks windows of cars and a Bank, uses tear gas
China Foreign Ministry dismisses Taiwan’s delegation to Trump’s inauguration
Beijing, Jan 20: China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday dismissed Taiwan’s sending of a “self-styled” delegation to US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, saying that the move was aimed at disrupting
Ahead of Trump’s ‘terrible inauguration’, celebrated American poet finds ‘heaven’ in Jaipur
Jaipur, Jan 19: As US president-elect Donald Trump prepares for his swearing-in on Friday, celebrated American poet Anne Waldman has said that she finds solace and happiness amid the power-packed
Australian Senator Pauline Hanson rejects invite to Trump inauguration
Canberra, Jan 16: Australian Senator Pauline Hanson, an ardent supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump throughout his campaign, has rejected an invitation to attend his inauguration, to which Prime Minister