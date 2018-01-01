TrumpTower

Trump decides to end DACA, with 6-month delay
United States, September 6: The United States President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday afternoon that he has has a great heart for the Dreamers. But few hours earlier, Donald Trump
United States, September 6: The United States President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday afternoon that he has has a great heart for the Dreamers. But few hours earlier, Donald Trump
New York , Mar. 18 : A Secret Service agent’s laptop containing highly sensitive information regarding floor plans and evacuation protocol for Trump Tower, was stolen from his car on
NewYork,Nov10:Lady Gaga is not taking the result of the US presidential elections lying down. Pictures emerged on Twitter early Wednesday morning of the Perfect Illusion singer, a native New Yorker,